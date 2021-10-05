Lucky Visitor Finds Massive Yellow Diamond at Arkansas State Park

"I didn't know it was a diamond then, but it was clean and shiny, so I picked it up!"

A California traveler discovered a 4.38-carat yellow diamond in Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park, the largest gem found at the park this year.

The woman, Noreen Wredberg from Granite Bay, Calif., uncovered the diamond on Sept. 23 after searching an area in the middle of a field, according to the park. The rare gem was just sitting there on top of the soil, waiting to be found.

Noreen Wredberg holding the Lucy Diamond Credit: Courtesy Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage & Tourism

"I didn't know it was a diamond then, but it was clean and shiny, so I picked it up!" Wredberg said in a statement. "We really didn't think we would find one, let alone something that big!"

The couple happened to come on a good day for diamond searching: a couple days after hard rain.

"Diamonds are somewhat heavy for their size and lack static electricity, so dirt doesn't stick to them. When rain uncovers a larger diamond and the sun comes out, its reflective surface is often easy to see," Park Interpreter Waymon Cox said in a statement. "More than one inch of rain fell at the park between Sept. 19 and 21. The soil had dried a little, and the sun was out when Mrs. Wredberg visited two days later. She was in just the right place to see her diamond sparkle in the morning sunlight!"

Wredberg named her discovery "Lucy's Diamond" after her husband's kitten and said she may decide to have it cut.

More than 250 diamonds have been registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park so far this year, totaling more than 46 carats, according to the park. The most common color found at the park is white, followed by brown and yellow.

The Lucy Diamond on a quarter found by Noreen Wredberg Credit: Courtesy Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage & Tourism

The largest diamond ever found in the area was a 40.23-carat stone discovered in 1924. The white diamond with a pink cast was named "Uncle Sam" and later cut into a 12.42-carat emerald shape. The park itself was established in 1972.