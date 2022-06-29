Delta Is Making It Easier to Handle Canceled Flights During Fourth of July Weekend — Here's How

The airline will waive all change fees and fare differences for July 1 through July 4.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox

Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2022
Delta A321 interior
Photo: Courtesy of Delta Airlines

Delta Air Lines is preparing for a busy July 4 weekend.

The airline announced Tuesday that it'll waive all change fees from July 1 through July 4. Additionally, Delta issued a systemwide travel waiver for fare differences.

Customers who re-book their flight must keep the same origin and destination cities and must travel by July 8. Travelers who do need to re-book or change their travel plans can do so via My Trips or the Fly Delta app.

The waiver was issued ahead of "potentially challenging weekend travel days" and amid weeks of widespread delays, cancellations, and travel headaches.

"Delta people are working around the clock to rebuild Delta's operation while making it as resilient as possible to minimize the ripple effect of disruptions. Even so, some operational challenges are expected this holiday weekend," the airline wrote in a statement. "This unique waiver is being issued to give Delta customers greater flexibility to plan around busy travel times, weather forecasts and other variables without worrying about a potential cost to do so."

Delta said it was expecting passenger volumes "not seen since before the pandemic" over the July 4 holiday weekend as travelers return to the skies en masse. In fact, experts have predicted July 4 may be the busiest holiday weekend of the summer.

Passenger numbers have already started picking up in recent weeks. On Sunday, the Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2.46 million people — the most since February 2020 — and the agency has consistently seen daily passenger numbers top 2 million people throughout June.

But airlines are continuing to deal with widespread cancellations and delays, often blamed on a combination of air traffic control problems and staffing shortages. Several carriers have preemptively slashed their summer schedules to cope, including Delta, JetBlue and United Airlines.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
People are seen by the United Airlines counter at the Newark International Airport in New Jersey
United Becomes Latest Airline to Preemptively Slash Summer Schedule — What to Know
A TSA worker stands in a security check-in area at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.
TSA Just Screened the Highest Number of Passengers Since Before the Pandemic
Flooding is seen in Livingston, Montana.
Yellowstone National Park May Not Reopen This Season — What to Know If You Have a Trip Planned
Travelers begin their Memorial Day getaway at the Los Angeles International Airport
Memorial Day Weekend Flight Cancellations, Delays Linger Into Tuesday — What to Know
Aerial view of DFW Airport.
Over 2,000 U.S. Flights Have Been Canceled Heading Into the Weekend — With More to Come
Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 flying over Hawaii
9 Best Frequent Flier Programs — and How to Make the Most of Their Benefits
A Delta Airbus 330-300 (333) flying along a coastline.
Delta Is Cutting Summer Flights — Here's What That Means for Travelers
Snow at Delta terminal
Airlines Offer Travel Waivers, Cancel Flights As Winter Storm Landon Moves Across U.S.
A Southwest Airlines airplane inflight
Southwest Just Put Summer and Fall Flights on Sale for 40% Off — but You'll Have to Book Fast
A Delta Air Lines plane prepping for upcoming storms
Airlines Issue Flight Waivers As Weekend 'Bomb Cyclone' Predicted for East Coast
Passengers travel through Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) on April 27, 2022, in Cedar Fork Township, North Carolina.
United Airlines CEO on Summer Travel, Masks on Planes, and Why You Need to Get to the Airport Extra Early
Passengers make their way through Delta Airlines Terminal Two at Los Angeles International Airport
Uncomfortable Flying Without the Mask Mandate? These Airlines May Offer You a Refund
A Delta plane grounded due to snow
Airlines Already Canceling Flights Due to Massive Winter Storm Expected to Hit East Coast
Out of focus image of people waiting in line for check-in on flight at airport terminal
These Cities Have Seen the Largest Increase in Airfare Prices This Year, Study Shows
Passengers wait in line to check in for their flight at the Dulles International Airport
Thousands of Flights Canceled Across U.S. Due to Omicron, Inclement Weather
United Airlines Boeing 737 on departure taxiing past a Delta Airlines plane at Seattle Tacoma airport.
These Are the Most Flexible Airlines, According to a New Study