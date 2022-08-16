Delta Is Making It Easier to Get to Tokyo With New Flights From LA and Honolulu

The new routes are being added in anticipation of Japan's easing travel restrictions.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2022
A Delta airplane on the tarmac at Tokyo International Airport, commonly known as Haneda Airport
Photo: Charlie FURUSHO/Courtesy of Delta Airlines

Delta Air Lines will make it easier to get to Japan this fall, resuming service from Los Angeles to Tokyo and adding a new flight from Hawaii.

The airline will resume direct flights between Los Angeles International Airport and Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Oct. 30, according to the carrier. The airline will then introduce a brand-new daily service between Honolulu and Haneda on Dec. 1.

Delta said the new routes are being added in anticipation of Japan's easing travel restrictions. Currently, Japan welcomes tourists but only those traveling on assigned package tours, which are subject to strict regulations like required tour bookings and mask-wearing. It wasn't immediately clear when travel rules would be relaxed.

"As travel restrictions gradually ease in Japan, we decided to restart the service from Los Angeles and Honolulu and increase the frequency of the flights currently operating… to Haneda," Victor Osumi, Delta's managing director – Japan, said in a statement. "Our commitment to the health and safety of everyone on board always comes first, and customers will enjoy more options to Haneda, with Delta's unparalleled travel experience on the ground and in the air."

The flight from LAX will operate three times each week on an Airbus 330-900neo aircraft, which will include the company's Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin seats. The flight will then increase to daily departures starting Dec. 1.

The flight from Honolulu will operate on a Boeing 767-300ER aircraft and will feature Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin fares.

Last month, Delta opened its only international Sky Club lounge in Haneda Airport, treating passengers to sake, a made-to-order noodle bar, booths for quiet work, and five shower rooms so travelers can freshen up before a long flight. The more than 9,000-square-foot club also features impressive views of the airfield and the Tokyo city skyline and — on clear days — Mount Fuji itself.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Delta A350 in flight over clouds
What to Know Before Flying Delta Air Lines, According to Passenger Reviews
Delta's newest sky club lounge at Tokyo's Haneda Airport
Delta Just Opened Its Only International Sky Club Lounge — Here's Where
Aerial view of a delta airplane in flight
Delta Just Announced Brand-new Direct Flights to Cape Town, Tel Aviv, and Tahiti
Eiffel Tower
Air France Is Relaunching This U.S.-Paris Route — Just in Time for the Holidays
The inaugural British Airways' A380 arrives at Washington Dulles International Airport, Virginia, USA on 02 October 2014
British Airways Is Making It Easier to Fly to London This Summer With 4 New U.S. Routes
Air tower control and Jewel building of the Singapore Changi Airport
The 10 Best International Airports
Travelers make their way through a TSA screening line at Orlando International Airport ahead of the July 4 holiday
United Airlines Cancels More Flights This Fall — Here Are the Cities That Are Affected
delta airlines hartsfield-jackson atlanta international airport hub
Where Travelers Can Find Delta Air Lines Hubs
People are seen by the United Airlines counter at the Newark International Airport in New Jersey
United Becomes Latest Airline to Preemptively Slash Summer Schedule — What to Know
A Northern Pacific Airways plane in flight over mountains
This New Airline Could Make It Cheaper to Get to Asia — Here's How
Hawaii
It's About to Get Easier to Fly to Hawaii With These Nonstop Delta Routes
A Delta Airbus 330-300 (333) flying along a coastline.
Delta Is Cutting Summer Flights — Here's What That Means for Travelers
Cabin interior of a modern passenger aircraft (wide body)
The Major Differences Between Economy, Premium Economy, and Economy Plus — and What's Right for You
A first class seat during dinner service meal on an airplane
How to Get Upgraded to First Class for Free
Avelo Airlines in the air
This Regional Airline Just Launched Routes to Popular Summer Destinations in the U.S. — With Fares As Low as $39
A Delta Air Lines plane in flight
Delta Air Lines Adds over 70 flights to Europe for Summer 2022