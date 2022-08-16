Delta Is Making It Easier to Get to Tokyo With New Flights From LA and Honolulu

Delta Air Lines will make it easier to get to Japan this fall, resuming service from Los Angeles to Tokyo and adding a new flight from Hawaii.

The airline will resume direct flights between Los Angeles International Airport and Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Oct. 30, according to the carrier. The airline will then introduce a brand-new daily service between Honolulu and Haneda on Dec. 1.

Delta said the new routes are being added in anticipation of Japan's easing travel restrictions. Currently, Japan welcomes tourists but only those traveling on assigned package tours, which are subject to strict regulations like required tour bookings and mask-wearing. It wasn't immediately clear when travel rules would be relaxed.

"As travel restrictions gradually ease in Japan, we decided to restart the service from Los Angeles and Honolulu and increase the frequency of the flights currently operating… to Haneda," Victor Osumi, Delta's managing director – Japan, said in a statement. "Our commitment to the health and safety of everyone on board always comes first, and customers will enjoy more options to Haneda, with Delta's unparalleled travel experience on the ground and in the air."

The flight from LAX will operate three times each week on an Airbus 330-900neo aircraft, which will include the company's Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin seats. The flight will then increase to daily departures starting Dec. 1.

The flight from Honolulu will operate on a Boeing 767-300ER aircraft and will feature Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin fares.

Last month, Delta opened its only international Sky Club lounge in Haneda Airport, treating passengers to sake, a made-to-order noodle bar, booths for quiet work, and five shower rooms so travelers can freshen up before a long flight. The more than 9,000-square-foot club also features impressive views of the airfield and the Tokyo city skyline and — on clear days — Mount Fuji itself.

