Delta SkyMiles Members Can Score Deals to the Caribbean, Latin America, and Australia This Weekend

SkyMiles deals are available for flights to the Caribbean and Latin American through this weekend while deals on flights to Australia are available until March 11.

If you're among the many people with airline miles burning a hole in their pocket right now, Delta Air Lines has deals for you.

From now through Monday, SkyMiles members can score deals on flights from the U.S. to several destinations in Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic.

Travelers can expect to redeem anywhere between 22,000 and 28,000 SkyMiles for roundtrip travel to Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, and other popular vacation destinations. The deals are valid for travel between April 25 and June 30 of this year, and there are no blackout dates.

Delta is also offering sweet SkyMile deals on flights to Australia — which just opened to U.S. travelers — until March 11. The sale applies to flights from the continental U.S. and Alaska and is valid for travel before Aug. 31. There are no blackout dates.

For 55,000 miles each way or 86,000 round trip, SkyMiles members can head to the land down under in Delta's Main Cabin. Travelers looking for a little more legroom for the long flight can opt for Delta Comfort for the flight to Sydney for 84,000 miles each way or 138,000 miles round trip.

Delta One offers a lie-flat seat with premium bedding, chef-designed meals, alcoholic beverages, and power at every seat. Most Delta One seats also provide direct access to aisles, making it so you don't have to step awkwardly over your neighbor on the long flight across the Pacific Ocean.

And if you're worried about how redeeming your miles for travel might impact your ability to earn elite status, don't. SkyMiles members can earn status on award tickets until the end of the year.