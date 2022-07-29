Delta Just Opened Its Only International Sky Club Lounge — Here's Where

Delta Air Lines opened its only international Sky Club lounge in Tokyo on Friday, July 29, welcoming guests with sake, a made-to-order noodle bar, and more.

The lounge, which was initially expected to open in the summer of 2020 before building was stymied by the pandemic, is located in Terminal 3 of Tokyo's Haneda Airport, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The new lounge is the only one at the airport operated by an American airline and marks Delta's lounge expansion beyond the United States.

"We've been looking forward to this day for years," Claude Roussel, the managing director of Delta Sky Clubs, said in a statement. "Bringing the signature Delta Sky Club experience to Haneda as we continue to grow our network of premium, one-of-a-kind lounges is a huge moment for our Asia-Pacific partners, and all future Haneda Club customers."

In addition to the noodles and sake, the more than 9,000-square-foot club will feature a premium bar, a buffet bar with both international and Asian-inspired meals, power outlets at nearly every seat, high-speed Wi-Fi, and booths for quiet work. Travelers who need to freshen up before a long flight will have access to five shower rooms.

Delta said the lounge also features impressive views of the airfield and the Tokyo city skyline and — on clear days — Mount Fuji itself.

Earlier this year, Delta opened impressive Sky Clubs at Los Angeles International Airport and LaGuardia Airport. And over the next two years, the airline plans to launch its Delta One lounges specifically for passengers flying in the Delta One business-class cabin.

When it comes to visiting Japan, the country has reopened its borders to travelers on assigned package tours with strict rules on things like mask wearing. Travelers must also show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their departure, according to the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Japan.

