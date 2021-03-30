Delta Resuming Flights to Iceland for Vaccinated Travelers From Minneapolis, JFK, and More

Delta is also adding a flight to Iceland from Boston starting on May 20.

As the world begins to slowly reopen to vaccinated travelers, Delta Air Lines announced it will launch direct flights to Iceland, one of the countries allowing those who have gotten the vaccine to visit, in May.

Delta will launch daily direct flights between Boston's Logan Airport and Iceland's Keflavík International Airport on May 20. It will also resume its daily service to Iceland from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on May 1 and service from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on May 27.

"We know our customers are eager to safely get back out into the world, including exploring one of the globe's most beautiful outdoor destinations," Delta's senior vice president of network planning, Joe Esposito, said in a statement recently. "As confidence in travel rises, we hope more countries continue reopening to vaccinated travelers, which mean more opportunities to reconnect customers to the people and places that matter most."

The transatlantic flights are red-eyes, which will land travelers in Iceland the following morning ready to start the day. All flights will be aboard a Boeing 757-200 aircraft, but only service from New York will offer the Delta One class cabin, with lie-flat seats.

Travelers who wish to book a trip but are wary of future conditions can rest easy. During the pandemic, the airline permanently eliminated change fees for any travel originating in North America (excluding basic economy class tickets).

Stuolagil Canyon Image zoom Credit: Arterra/Sven-Erik Arndt/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Iceland reopened its borders to vaccinated travelers from outside Europe's Schengen Zone, including Americans. It is the first destination in Europe to do so for tourism purposes.

In order to visit, travelers must provide proof of a vaccination approved by the European Medicines Agency, which includes Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or Johnson & Johnson. Visitors can also provide proof of recovery from COVID-19. On May 1, Iceland will open up to even more travelers through a risk assessment system, with each country coded by color.