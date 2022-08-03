Delta Just Announced Brand-new Direct Flights to Cape Town, Tel Aviv, and Tahiti

Flights to Tahiti and Cape Town will begin in December and the airline's new route to Tel Aviv will follow.

August 3, 2022
Delta Air Lines is adding more destinations to its already plentiful global lineup.

This week, the airline announced it's adding two never-before-operated, nonstop routes from Atlanta to Cape Town and Los Angeles to Tahiti. Both routes, the airline explained in a statement, are set to begin this December. The airline also announced the addition of nonstop route from Atlanta to Tel Aviv in May 2023. (Though routes are still subject to final government approval.)

"Offering our customers new and additional access to these international cultural powerhouses is central to our unwavering commitment to connect the world," Joe Esposito, Delta's senior vice president for network planning, shared in a statement. "As we continue to invest in our leading-airline position in Atlanta and Los Angeles, we know our customers will enjoy unparalleled connectivity to Delta's global network, coupled with our award-winning hospitality, whether they're traveling for business or pleasure."

Delta added, the scheduled routes will be as follows: Atlanta to Cape town will operate Monday, Thursday, and Saturday on the Airbus A350-900. The flights will take off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and land at Cape Town International Airport, departing at 8:50 pm and arriving at 6:15 pm the following day. Return flights from Cape Town will depart at 10:50 p.m. and arrive at 8:00 a.m. the following day.

Flights from Atlanta to Tel Aviv will operate Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday on the Airbus A350-900. The flight will depart Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 2 p.m. and arrive at Ben Gurion International Airport at 9:15 a.m. the next day. Return flights will depart at 11:30 a.m. and arrive in Atlanta at 5:55 p.m.

Flights from Los Angeles to Tahiti will operate Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday on the Boeing 767-300ER. The flight will depart Los Angeles International Airport at 11:10 a.m. and arrive at Fa'a'ā International Airport at 6:10 p.m. Return flights will depart at 8:10 p.m. and arrive at 6:40 a.m. the next day.

"International service is recovering at LAX, and we are excited for the addition of new routes to destinations around the globe, providing our guests more vacation and travel options," Justin Erbacci, the chief executive officer of Los Angeles World Airports, shared in the statement. "We are thrilled that Delta is adding a new route to Tahiti, building their service and leveraging our shared investment in our airport facilities, including the incredible new Terminal 3 headhouse we recently opened together at LAX."

Beyond the new flights, Delta added that those traveling in Delta One (its highest tier) will enjoy "refreshed amenities," including artisan-made amenities kits by Someone Somewhere, cozy bedding made from recycled materials, a pre-departure beverage service, chef-curated three-course meals, and even new desserts featuring build-your-own ice cream sundaes.

