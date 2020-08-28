The process will be completed across their entire fleet in the coming weeks.

Delta Will Be the First U.S. Airline to Install Hand Sanitizer Stations Inside Airplane Cabins

Delta Air Lines will begin installing hand sanitizer stations on board their planes, in their latest effort to considers new ways to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The airline will begin the installation on Friday, a process likely to be completed within the coming weeks, Delta announced on Wednesday. As the first U.S. airline to install such a feature, passengers will find easily accessible stations with Purell hand sanitizer near the airplane’s boarding door and outside the bathroom door.

“Over the past few months, our customer satisfaction scores have skyrocketed by double digits, including those for onboard lavatory cleanliness,” Chief Customer Experience Officer, Bill Lentsch, said in a statement. “But that's not stopping us from going even further to make sure customers feel safe and comfortable when they travel with Delta.”

Placing hand sanitizer outside the bathroom is a particularly practical location, as the door handles are a high-touch area.

Passengers will also notice extra precautions during flights that have been increasingly put in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Flight attendants are wiping down and disinfecting the onboard lavatories “frequently” during each flight, the airline said.

To limit the contact that passengers have with high-touch areas, select Delta aircraft — including the A350s, A330-900neos, 767-400s and 757-200s — have touchless features in the bathroom, including faucets, flush levers, and garbage can lids. The airline said it would continue to explore how to introduce more touchless aspects to the flight experience.

Earlier this week, the airline announced that it would continue its popular policy of blocking the middle seat onboard every flight until at least Jan. 6, 2021. Delta also doubled the number of cleaners who disinfect airplanes between flights.