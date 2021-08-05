Delta Eliminates Fee for Same-day Flight Changes

Customers can also standby for an alternative flight for free.

Delta Air Lines is making it a bit easier to go with the flow when travel plans change.

The airline announced Wednesday that it is eliminating fees on same-day flight changes as well as not charging for those who attempt to fly standby for an alternative flight.

"Flexibility has never been more important, which is why we want to give our customers more choice and control over their travel plans than ever before," Sandeep Dube, Delta's S.V.P. of pricing and revenue management, said in a statement. "By enabling same-day travel changes directly on the Fly Delta app, customers will also save valuable time rescheduling their plans while on the go, without waiting in line at the airport or calling Reservations."

In order to make a same-day trip change, travelers can use the Fly Delta app or log onto Delta.com within 24 hours of their scheduled departure. The new flight must depart on the same day as the original.

A man using the fly delta app in an airport Credit: Courtesy of Delta

If you're using the app to make a change, navigate to "same-day change" under your reservation and browse alternate flights available that day. If a confirmed seat is available on another flight in your originally purchased fare class, you can change to the new flight for $75 — or for free if you're a Diamond, Platinum, or Gold Medallion member.

Or you can apply to fly standby on an earlier flight without a fee. Until you receive an assigned seat on an earlier flight, your reservation aboard your original flight will remain confirmed. The option is not available for international flights.

Travelers can also use the app or website to apply for same-day standby upgrades.

The perk is only available for travelers with a refundable ticket, so if you're flying Basic Economy, you won't be able to change your flight.

For more information and specific restrictions, visit the Delta website.