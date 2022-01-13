Delta Air Lines Extends All Passenger Tickets and Vouchers Through 2023

Passengers are now allowed to rebook a flight through Dec. 31, 2023, and fly throughout 2024.

Delta Air Lines extended all travel vouchers another year and made it easier for customers who book a new flight to rebook tickets, offering travelers more flexibility in uncertain times.

On Wednesday the airline extended its eCredits, allowing passengers to rebook a flight through Dec. 31, 2023, and fly throughout 2024. The carrier will also allow anyone who purchases any new ticket in 2022 to rebook that ticket through the end of 2023 and travel in 2024.

"We want to ensure our customers enjoy peace of mind when booking or rebooking their Delta trips this year," Allison Ausband, Delta's chief customer experience officer, said in a statement. "This leading extension provides more time for customers to use their travel credits, so they can book with complete confidence that Delta has their back even when moments arise out of their control."

When rebooking tickets, travelers may have to pay the difference in price if a new flight costs more than their original flight, according to the airline.

The new flexibility is in addition to Delta's decision last summer to eliminate fees on same-day flight changes and stop charging for standby, in line with a larger trend among other airlines in the United States of dropping change fees.

The extension also follows the airline's decision to no longer allow passengers to earn SkyMiles or elite status on basic economy tickets.

Other U.S. airlines have also offered pandemic-era flexibility, like United Airlines, which extended the expiration on electronic certificates until Dec. 31, 2022; and JetBlue (Travel Leisure's best U.S. airline for 2021), which is waiving all change and cancellation fees on its Blue Basic tickets through Jan. 31.

For its part, Southwest does not charge change fees and allows travelers to cancel a nonrefundable ticket — the airline's "Wanna Get Away fare" — and turn it into travel funds that can be used for a future trip.