Delta Adds Spotify Playlists and Podcasts to In-flight Entertainment Lineup

There's nothing quite like the perfect soundtrack when staring out the window onboard a flight, and now Delta Air Lines and Spotify are partnering up to help make deciding on some tunes that much easier.

Rolling out this month, Delta's seatback entertainment systems will feature playlists and podcasts selected by the streaming service. Passengers will be able to choose from eight of Spotify's most popular curated playlists, including Mood Booster, Relax & Unwind, RapCaviar, and Hot Country, along with more than 40 of the platform's podcasts.

Passengers can explore their favorite genres or perhaps discover some new tracks to stream on loop when they reach their destination.

Delta Air Lines Spotify Screen Credit: Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

"Our customers expect the very best in-flight entertainment when flying on Delta and Spotify is the very best in music and podcasts," Ranjan Goswami, Delta's S.V.P. of Brand Experience, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "We are not only elevating the audio experience onboard, but best-in-class content also is the foundation for our vision of a more personalized travel journey in the future that customers won't find anywhere else."

The Spotify playlist selections will be continually updated, much like Delta's movie and TV options, so passengers will have something new to listen to on each flight. The selections will be available to browse within the "Audio" tab of the Delta Studio interface.

Delta Spotify partnership Credit: Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

But the partnership will only happen on Delta's seatback screens. Passengers who want to stream their own Spotify playlists on their personal devices will have to purchase in-flight Wi-Fi access.

Delta is not the only airline pairing with an app more regularly used on a smartphone than an airplane cabin. Earlier this month, American Airlines announced that passengers would be able to stream up to 30 minutes of TikTok for free on their flights.