Delta Air Lines Is Adding These Hallmark Channel Holiday Movies to Your Next Flight

"A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado," "Christmas Waltz," and "Love, Lights, Hanukkah!" will be available for inflight viewing.

Delta Air Lines is bringing holiday cheer to the skies with a new collection of Hallmark holiday movies, the company shared with Travel + Leisure this week.

The airline is partnering with Hallmark Channel to bring six of the channel's signature holiday movies to its Delta Studio. The movies will be available throughout the month of December.

"We want customers to be excited for what they will discover each time they fly on Delta, and part of that is providing entertainment that is fresh and exciting for the full family," Ekrem Dimbiloglu, Delta's managing director of in-flight entertainment, told T+L. "Customers love Delta Studio and our team picks the perfect selection of new and seasonal entertainment to enhance their journey. With these new and classic holiday additions, customers can start feeling festive from the moment their holiday travels begin."

Travelers will be able to follow the story of Erin who needs to win over firefighter Kevin so she can get the beautiful spruce tree from his property for the town's Christmas celebration in "A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado," and tune in to the "Christmas Waltz," which features a woman facing her fears and learning to dance after her storybook Christmas wedding is canceled.

Those looking to celebrate the festival of lights at 30,000 feet can turn on the "Love, Lights, Hanukkah!" movie, starring Ben Savage in the story of a woman who finds out she's Jewish through a DNA test, leading her to a new family and an "unlikely romance over eight crazy nights."

Beyond the Hallmark movies, Delta is delighting travelers with nearly 20 other holiday titles, including classic favorites like "A Christmas Story," "It's a Wonderful Life," and "Home Alone" (to be watched on flights from Chicago to Paris, of course), as well as funny options like "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" and "Elf."

And for travelers who prefer to relax with some music on a flight, Delta has a festive "Holiday Mixtape" playlist.

Below are all the holiday movies customers will be able to watch on their next Delta flight.

"A Christmas Story"

"A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado"

"A Nashville Christmas Carol"

"Best Man Holiday"

"Black Nativity"

"Christmas in Connecticut"

"Christmas Town"

"Christmas Waltz"

"Dear Santa"

"Elf"

"Home Alone"

"It's a Wonderful Life"

"Last Christmas"

"Love, Lights, Hanukkah!"

"Making of Christmas"

"Miracle on 34th Street"

"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"

"Scrooged"

"The Christmas House"

"The Holiday"

"The Night Before"

"The Preacher's Wife"

"The Shop Around The Corner"

"The Year Without Santa Claus"

"White Christmas"