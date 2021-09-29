The new beverage options will be available Oct. 1.

Delta Announces New Beverage Offerings With Wine, Vodka Options From Women- and Black-owned Brands

Delta Air Lines is amping up its beverage service for October, with eight new premium options like spiked seltzer, rosé, classic cocktails, and more available for purchase.

In time with the changing of the seasons, Delta is bringing aboard Breckenridge Brewery's Cookie Porter Beer which includes notes of shortbread cookie, cinnamon, nutmeg, coffee, malt, and vanilla, making it the perfect autumn treat. It'll be available on domestic flights through the end of the year.

Breckenridge Cookie Porter Can and Cup on an airplane Credit: Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Beer fans can also opt for Terrapin Beer Company's Hopsecutioner IPA, available on Delta flights throughout the month of October.

Delta is also bringing Une Femme's "The Callie" California Sparkling Rosé on board. The winery is 100% woman-made and for every bottle it sells, the company donates to charitable organizations that work to improve the lives of women.

A Tip Top Negroni Credit: Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

The sparkling rosé will be available on domestic flights throughout October, with more Une Femme products to come aboard in 2022.

And for classic cocktail drinkers, Tip Top's canned negroni will be available throughout the month — ready to enjoy straight from the can or poured over a cup of ice.

The airline will also begin offering Du Nord Foundation Vodka, made by the first Black-owned distillery in the U.S., on all domestic flights in October. Come 2022, Delta will bring the spirit to international flights, as well.

Cocktails made with Dunord vodka Credit: Ken Friberg/Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

And if you've recently fallen in love with hard seltzers, you can now order Vizzy's Hard Seltzer in pineapple mango — at only 100 calories per can.

The new beverages won't replace Delta's classic beverage menu, which already includes mini cans of Coca-Cola products, Tip Top Proper Cocktails, and SweetWater beer.

In addition to the new menu options, Delta will donate 20% of all onboard purchases (including beverages) to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation throughout the entire month of October.

We'll drink to that.