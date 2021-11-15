Delta Helps Parents-to-be Bring Adopted Son Home Following Missed Flight

When parents-to-be, Hunter and Kelly Welborn, began their process to adopt a baby boy, little did they know that their literal journey would be just as memorable.

Over three years ago, the Welborns got the news that they were a match to become mom and dad to baby boy, Beau, born in South Korea. However, the happy news came in April 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly halted all travel. After watching their son over video for over a year, the couple was finally allowed to meet Beau for the first time in South Korea, but a snag in legal logistics prevented them from bringing him home for another month.

"We got our official legal 'You are the parent!' on Sept. 17, and as soon as we got that we booked our flights and said, 'Let's go! Let's go get him!'" Kelly told Delta Airlines in a blog post.

However, upon their arrival to Tallahassee International Airport, another hurdle arrived due to an issue with their Korean Electronic Travel Authorization, causing the two to miss their flight.

That's where Delta Service Agent Keisha Kitt-Martell stepped in.

Once the agent found a flight for the couple to go pick up Beau, she immediately got to work arranging a warm welcome home for the family's new addition.

Looping in a colleague, Delta customer service agent Marya Denmark, the two got to work preparing for their arrival.

"I really did almost cry when the mom came in because I said 'I'm adopted too'", Denmark said.

The Welborns, now a family of three, were welcomed back to the states with a gift basket complete with balloons, blankets, and a personalized note from Denmark herself. Not to mention, at midnight on the day of his arrival was Beau's second birthday.