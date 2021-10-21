Delta Air Lines Is Adding 13 Spooky Movies and TV Shows in Time for Halloween — What to Watch on Your Next Flight

Delta Air Lines is getting in the spooky spirit by adding 13 new scary (and not-so-scary) movies and shows just in time for Halloween, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure.

The airline's "Spotlight Spooky Collection" features a mix of new releases and classics, allowing customers to get a thrill at 30,000 feet in the air. The movies and TV shows are available through the airline's Delta Studio entertainment system, which can be viewed in-flight on seat-back screens.

"We want customers to have something to look forward [to] each time they step onboard, and that starts with giving them the very best entertainment at their fingertips with Delta Studio," Ekrem Dimbiloglu, managing director of in-flight entertainment at Delta, told T+L. "Our team hand-picks the perfect selection of new and seasonal entertainment, whether it be hit movies and premium TV shows or Halloween-themed content that gives you chills, to make sure a great experience awaits."

Channel your inner parapsychology professor with a screening of "Ghostbusters" and try not to scream when you watch the classic prom scene in "Carrie." Passengers looking for a psychological horror movie should tune in to "Silence of the Lambs" while those looking for a longer thrill should spend time catching up the hit TV series American Horror Story.

Even kids can get in on the spooky action with a screening of "Monsters, Inc." and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," which features one of the most iconic Halloween-themed movie scenes of all time.

In addition to movies, Delta Studio features 12 channels of live satellite TV as well as popular series from HBO, Hulu, and Showtime. There are also games and podcasts to pass the time on board.

Those who really want to get into the spirit should pair their flick with some classic Halloween candy or one of Delta's seasonal drinks, like Breckenridge Brewery's Cookie Porter Beer.

These are the 13 "spooky" movies and shows Delta has added to its in-flight entertainment:

"The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It"

"Ghostbusters"

"Shutter Island"

"Silence of the Lambs"

Lovecraft Country

"Beetlejuice"

"Carrie"

"Halloweentown"

"The Sixth Sense"

American Horror Story

"Psycho"

"The Exorcist"

Are you Afraid of the Dark?