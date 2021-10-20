Delta is ready to fly you wherever you want to go.

Delta Adds More Than 100 New Flights Out of NYC — Here's Where They're Flying

It's about to get a whole lot easier to get out of New York City.

Delta Airlines announced it's adding more than 100 flights a day from John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports by November as its route map begins to look a little more like its pre-pandemic self. That amounts to about 8,000 additional seats each day to places including Charlotte, Dallas/Ft. Worth, and even sunny Panama City, Panama.

Travelers also will have more opportunities to dust off their Medallion statuses and fly First Class as Delta is also swapping its no-frills 50-seat planes for aircraft with dedicated premium cabins. Once this process is complete, every Delta flight from JFK, LGA, and EWR will offer First Class seats and service, the airline said.

Service between New York and its 40 most popular domestic destinations will be back in place next month. Service between New York and Frankfurt — a major European air travel hub — is scheduled to come back in December after being suspended at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Additionally, Delta announced it's increasing the number of daily flights from the New York area to Paris and London, just in time for you to snuggle up in a comfy coat and a warm hat to take in a bit of European holiday scenery.

Unless, of course, you decide to fly south instead. Delta plans to restart service from New York to Sao Paulo, Los Cabos, St. Thomas, and St. Martin in mid-December. Those Panama City flights are also set to begin on Dec. 20.

And don't be surprised if the airports look a little different than you might remember. Delta has been busy revamping its space at Laguardia and expects to complete the work by 2024 — two years ahead of schedule. At JFK, Delta is working on a Terminal 4 makeover that should finish up by summer 2023.

As Ryan Marzullo, managing director of the airline's corporate real estate operations in New York, shared, "Every aspect of these new terminals has been designed for comfort, speed, and efficiency."