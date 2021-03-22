This Stunning Scottish Island Is Up for Sale for the First Time in 500 Years

You've probably heard about the one-euro homes for sale all across Italy, but now there's another unique opportunity on the auction block: A rugged Scottish island is up for grabs with a bidding price starting at £80,000 (or $111,700). That's less than the cost of a small London apartment, according to CNN, and it just might be enough to make city dwellers rethink where they want to call home.

The currently uninhabited Deer Island, located in the Scottish Highlands, has 11 acres of land and is "nestled" in a "stunning and tranquil" loch on Scotland's "dramatic" west coast, Future Property Auctions said in the sale listing, CNN reported.

Situated on Loch Moidart, the island can be "enjoyed with zero chance of intrusion," thanks to its remote location, Future Property Auctions added. According to property manager Stephen McCluskey, Deer Island is being sold for the first time in centuries, as the same family has owned it for the last 500 years.

Deer Island, Eilean an Fheidh, Loch Moidart, Scottish Highlands Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Future Property Auctions

The future owner will be in good company on the island, which is home to plenty of wildlife, including red squirrels, seals, and the sporadic dolphin. In the distance sits Eilean Shona, an island owned by Vanessa Branson, sister of British businessman Richard Branson. The 13th-century Castle Tioram is also nearby, though it's now in ruins.

"With something like this, you get all different types of buyers — you get overseas investors, wealthy landowners, and...romantics who fall in love with the idea of owning a Scottish island," McCluskey told CNN.

The official online auction begins on March 26, but McCluskey already has a few interested buyers, including one person hoping to use the island as a kayaking base and another who would like to dock their yacht there. Though the auction price begins at about $112,000, McCluskey said he expects the final sale to be anywhere from $209,000 to $279,000.

No matter who buys the home, though, they will be required to get permits before building on the totally undeveloped island.

For more information about Future Property Auctions, including the company's other sales, visit the official website here.