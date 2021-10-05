Deepak Chopra Is Launching Wellness Retreats Across North America

Best-selling wellness author and guru Deepak Chopra has planned several relaxing retreats — from Hawaii to Canada — for anyone who's feeling a bit burnt out right about now.

This week, Chopra announced a series of wellness retreats taking place across North America over the next year. With getaways scheduled from Hawaii to Canada, the retreats are meant to be a multi-day experience where guests can unplug from everyday life and connect with themselves and each other.

"Each of these retreats is expertly curated to give attendees an opportunity to create a wellness movement within each individual," Mallika Chopra, CEO of Chopra Global, said in a statement. "Wellness begins when we sleep deeply, eat food that nourishes, move our bodies, practice meditation, love ourselves and those around us, live with nature and truly understand how to create our collective reality. We are confident these retreats will inspire what's possible in terms of physical, mental and spiritual health."

Each retreat offers programs curated for a blend of mind, body and spirit wellbeing. The retreats feature talks from Chopra himself, alongside other experts in wellness, yoga, meditation and more. Participants take part in events like tea ceremonies, guided meditation sessions, Ayurvedic nutrition talks, sound bowl healings and mindful movement classes.

The first retreat takes place in Rancho Palos Verde, CA from Oct. 29-31 and will feature a talk and performance from musician Jewel. Later this year, a retreat inspired by Chopra's "Seven Spiritual Laws of Success" will take over Mexico's Riviera Maya from Dec. 8-12. Next year, Chopra will host a meditation immersion in Maui from May 13-17. And a retreat called "Infinite Possibilities" will take place in Mont Tremblant, Canada from July 7-11.

Standard packages start at $2,935 per person for a two-night retreat and increase for longer retreats.

All guests, staff and speakers at each retreat must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending.