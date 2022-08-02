News Death Valley National Park Closes Most Roads Following Flash Floods — What to Know If You're Visiting The Daylight Pass Road, Salt Creek, and Emigrant to Wildrose Campground currently remain open. By Rachel Chang Rachel Chang Instagram Twitter Website Rachel Chang is a travel and pop culture journalist who grew up in the California Bay Area and now lives in New York City (well, Hoboken, New Jersey). She's a solo travel advocate, dumpling addict, and reluctant runner — who managed to finish the NYC marathon three times. She's also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Romania and Poland. Rachel started her editorial career chasing celebrities as a magazine editor (Popstar associate editor, CosmoGirl entertainment editor, J-14 editor-in-chief, Us Weekly senior editor). Along the way, she also started chasing passport stamps and is now a freelance writer and editor contributing to Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and The Washington Post, among others. She also edits standalone entertainment and travel magazines. Prior to this, she worked in television publicity at The WB Television Network, and also interned at Nickelodeon and "Dawson's Creek." * 25+ years of media experience in television, magazines, and digital brands * 20+ years of editorial experience as a journalist, writer, and editor * TaiwaneseAmerican.org's 100 Passionate People Pioneer * Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications Professional Gallery Wall of Fame * Received a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of California, Los Angeles * Received a master's degree in magazine, newspaper, and online journalism from Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications * Completed writing courses through UCLA Extension, Media Bistro, Gotham Writers Workshop, Yale Writers' Workshop, and the Highlights Foundation * Founding executive board member of the alumni group Newhouse 44 and still serves as a member * 15+ years of experience as a judge for the Mirror Awards Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on August 2, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: NPS Photo/S. Andeskie Most of Death Valley National Park's roads are now closed after extreme weather caused flash flooding in recent days, according to the National Park Service park's site. The closures include sections of Highway 190, North Highway (also known as Scotty's Castle Road), Lower Wildrose Road (the stretch between CA 178 and the Wildrose area), Dantes View, Badwater Road, and 20 Mule Team Canyon, the National Park Service (NPS) announced. Additionally, it says to assume that all "unpaved roads are impassable." "It is likely that additional roads are impassable," the park's site added. "Closures subject to change with changing conditions." In addition to the closures, the NPS has also currently issued an "extreme weather" alert for the current "stormy" conditions, with the warning not to drive through any deep water or debris-covered roads. The park also shared an image on its Facebook page of a vehicle swept off Highway 190 west of Stovepipe Wells that appears to be partially sunken into the debris. "We urge people traveling in this area to use extreme caution, as storms are forecast to continue through Thursday," the post's caption reads. "If you see flowing water or debris, remember: turn around, don't drown!" While floodwaters have impacted the bulk of the roads, Daylight Pass Road, Salt Creek, and Emigrant to Wildrose Campground currently remain open, but the park urges visitors to check before arriving. There is no estimate on when the closed roads will be reopen, officials told The Associated Press on Sunday after the weekend's weather conditions started affecting the park, which straddles both California and Nevada. The area has long been prone to severe weather, as a record-breaking October 2015 thunderstorm brought a typical year's worth of rain in five hours, causing the largest flooding to the park's Scotty's Castle since it was built in the 1920s. Both the castle and Bonnie Claire Road (Highway 267) have remained closed since and aren't expected to reopen before April 2023. About 100 miles south of Death Valley, Mojave National Preserve is also suffering from road closures from flash flooding and road washout — also leading to the closures of vistors centers at Hole-in-the-Wall and Barstow HQ/Kelso Depot. "Crews are assessing the situation and working to reopen when safe for the public," the preserve's NPS site says. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit