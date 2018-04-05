For most, celebrating Easter probably included dying eggs and spending time at home with family. But for David and Victoria Beckham, Easter Sunday looked a little different.

The pair, along with their children — sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and daughter Harper, 6 — spent their Easter weekend attending superstar tennis matches, enjoying the company of their famous friends, and boarding a luxury yacht for a cruise around Miami.

The family kicked things off on Sunday by attending the Miami Open men's tennis finals. There, Romeo had the opportunity to meet with the pros and even had the chance to hit a few balls back and forth former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki.

The Beckham family on vacation in Florida Credit: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

"Amazing night watching @romeobeckham hit with @carowozniacki in Miami X kisses x VB," Victoria captioned a video of her son playing with the champion. Romeo posted his own photo of his match, writing in the caption, "Thank you so much @carowozniacki!!"

Next, the Beckham family boarded a yacht alongside singer Marc Anthony for a Monday evening cruise. Beckham proudly showed off his soccer-toned body, wearing just swim trunks and a backwards hat, while his wife looked glamorous as ever in a chic black dress and oversized sunglasses. According to The Sun, the entire party spent about four hours on the yacht, splashing in the warm Miami water below, before heading back to dry land to watch the sunset.

The Beckhams will likely be spending even more time in Florida, as David announced his plans to bring a Major League Soccer team to Miami in January.

“There were times we sat back and said, ‘This is not going to happen. It’s too difficult. There are too many bumps in the road.’ But I don’t give up,” Beckham said during an event where he confirmed his new team’s 2020 entry into MLS. “I think Miami needs a star. You have to realize the audience we have and Miami would expect us to bring in a star. That’s what we plan on doing.”