Crystal Cruises will require all guests to be fully vaccinated before boarding a future cruise, the company announced on Thursday, becoming the latest cruise line to mandate the jab.

"We are encouraged by the progress being made with the COVID-19 vaccines and what this means for our Crystal Family and the travel industry as a whole as we eagerly look forward to exploring the world again," Crystal's interim president and CEO, Jack Anderson, said in a statement. "We know that peace of mind is the greatest luxury; and the vaccine requirement is simply the best way to ensure the safest possible Crystal Experience for all on board."

All passengers will be required to wait at least 14 days after their final COVID-19 vaccination shot and provide proof of that vaccination before embarking on a ship.

Crystal will also seek to ensure its crew are vaccinated but noted that endeavor may be harder as they come from dozens of countries around the world with different vaccine policies and availability.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Crystal Cruises

In addition to the vaccine, both guests and crew will have to test negative for COVID-19, undergo temperature checks, and wear masks when appropriate as part of the cruise line's Crystal Clean 4.0 protocols.

Anderson said all crew would also have to provide a negative COVID-19 test before leaving their home countries to join the ship, quarantine for seven days upon arrival, and get a second negative test "before beginning their duties."

"When vaccines are widely available, they will be a requirement of employment for crew which must be completed at least 14 days prior to service," he added.

The cruise line has paused operations through at least May on its river cruises and into June on its ocean sailings. The company's expedition and yacht ships are on pause into August.

Crystal is the latest company to require guests to be fully vaccinated before sailing, joining Saga Cruises, which caters to passengers 50 and older, American Queen Steamboat Company, and Victory Cruise Lines.

Several other lines, including Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Regent Seven Seas, will aim to vaccinate all crew going forward.

