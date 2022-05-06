Croatia Eliminates COVID-19 Travel Entry Rules — What to Know

Previously, visitors had to show proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test, and proof of accommodations within the country to come as well as fill out an entry form online.

Tourists take pictures in Opatija, on the northern coast of the Adriatic Sea in western Croatia

Croatia became the latest country to eliminate all COVID-19-related entry requirements this week, allowing travelers to visit without any testing, vaccination, or quarantine rules in place.

The European country reverted to pre-pandemic entry requirements on May 1, choosing to not extend the "Decision on Temporary Restriction of Crossing the Border Crossings of the Republic of Croatia," according to the Croatian National Tourist Board. Instead, "entry into the Republic of Croatia is allowed subject to the conditions of entry valid before the COVID 19 epidemic."

Travelers are permitted to enter the country from the air, land, or sea, according to the tourist board.

Previously, visitors had to show proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test, and proof of accommodations within the country to come as well as fill out an entry form online.

While there are no pandemic-related rules at the borders, masks are still recommended to be worn on public transportation and in indoor restaurants. Face coverings are only required in health care and social welfare institutions.

Currently, Croatia is averaging just over 690 new cases each day, according to Reuters, which is a significant drop from its peak in January. So far, the country has vaccinated just over 54.6% of its population, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Croatia joins several other European countries in either easing COVID-19-related restrictions or doing away with them altogether like the United Kingdom, Sweden, Iceland, and Ireland. Others have rolled back restrictions like the Netherlands, which dropped pre-arrival testing for vaccinated visitors, and Italy, which just lifted its "Green Pass," no longer requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination to visit places like restaurants, bars, and museums.