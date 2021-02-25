Countries That Are Open to COVID-19 Vaccinated Travelers

Where Americans who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are able to travel right now.

Editor's note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

As travel has been largely put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rollout of the vaccine has become the gamechanger that'll hopefully help us resume canceled plans or even map out a whole new adventure soon.

Although the rate of the vaccine availability has varied around the world, some countries are jumpstarting their tourism industries by inviting fully inoculated travelers to visit.

Fortunately, some destinations previously closed to American tourists have opened their borders to those who are fully vaccinated. Travelers returning home from an international trip are required to test negative for COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status.

Below are the countries currently welcoming vaccinated Americans.

Georgia

Georgia welcomes U.S. travelers arriving by air who have received both doses of a vaccine, according to the U.S. Embassy in Georgia. Those who are fully vaccinated do not need to get tested prior to arrival or quarantine when they get there.

Unvaccinated travelers can also visit the country, but must arrive with a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours, get a follow-up PCR test on the third day after arriving in the country, and complete an application with their contact details and travel history.

Seychelles

The Seychelles is welcoming fully vaccinated travelers to its pristine shores coming from any country. Travelers must prove two weeks have passed since they received their second dose. They must also show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken at an accredited laboratory within 72 hours of traveling, according to the island's tourism board.

Travelers have to fill out a health travel authorization showing their certificate of vaccination, test results, flight confirmation, and accommodation details.

The country will reopen to all travelers — vaccinated or not — once the majority of its population is vaccinated.