Costa Rica to Accept U.S. Travelers From These States Starting Sept. 1

Editor's note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19, and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

Costa Rica will be accepting American travelers — specifically those from the northeast — starting Sept. 1.

Travelers from Connecticut, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Maine, and Vermont will be able to head to the Central America paradise, tourism company Essential Costa Rica confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Thursday. Travel will be accepted at three airports: Juan Santamaría International Airport, Daniel Oduber Quirós Airport, and Tobías Bolaños Airport.

Those who fly privately from an unapproved state will be allowed into the country on a case-by-case basis.

Even though Costa Rica has been open to international travel since Aug. 1, the country updated its travel policy in the wake of COVID-19 to include the U.S. on Aug. 19. The State Department however advises Americans against visiting with a Level 4 advisory of "Do Not Travel."

Americans choosing to head to Costa Rica will need to have their driver's license on hand to prove that they're a resident of an approved state.

All travelers going to Costa Rica will be required to have tested negative for COVID-19 48 hours ahead of departure as well as complete a health form beforehand. Travelers must also have insurance, which can be purchased in Costa Rica through its National Insurance Institute or local company Sagicor if needed. The policy needs to cover up to $50,000 in medical costs should a traveler become sick while on their trip.

Visitors are also expected to comply with the airports' mandatory mask rule and physical distancing protocols.

The country currently has over 30,000 cases of coronavirus and just over 300 people have died, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.