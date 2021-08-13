Costa Cruises Is Having a 'Back to Sea Sale' — and Giving Away Credits for Spa Services, Specialty Dining, and More

Costa Cruises is once again sailing the high seas and celebrating with a sale that will make any traveler contenta.

The Italian-based cruise line is offering up to $200 per person in fare discounts and up to $100 per person in onboard spending credits as part of their "Back to Sea Sale," the company shared with Travel + Leisure. To access the discount, guests must book a cruise by Sept. 30.

"We have been anticipating our return to service and there's no better way to say welcome back than with special savings and spending credits on some incredible itineraries in Europe," Scott Knutson, the vice president of sales and marketing for Costa Cruises North America, said in a statement provided to T+L. "The Back to Sea Sale is our way of saying grazie mille for booking with us and choosing to have a truly international cruise experience in a region that no one knows better than Costa."

To take advantage of the sale, travelers will need to book an eligible seven- to 14-night journey for 2021 or 2022, heading to the eastern or western Mediterranean, northern Europe, or the United Arab Emirates. Eligible cruises depart from several ports, including Barcelona, Marseille, Venice, Dubai, and Copenhagen.

Each guest will receive either a $100 or $200 fare discount and a $50 or $100 onboard spending credit, depending on their departure. The onboard credit can be used for everything from spa treatments to shore excursions and specialty dining.

Costa Cruises restarted sailing in May, according to the company, sailing a week-long cruise around Italy.

In order to board a ship, Costa requires all guests who live in or have traveled through a "risky area" — including the United States and several European countries — to undergo a COVID-19 PCR test at the terminal prior to boarding. All passengers must also check their temperature at least once per day and wear masks in public areas.

Additionally, all guests older than 6 years old will have to take an antigen test mid-cruise on sailings that last 7 days.