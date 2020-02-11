13th American Diagnosed With Coronavirus As Death Toll Rises Above 1,000 (Video)

The number of Americans diagnosed with coronavirus has reached 13 as the death toll in China has exceeded 1,000.

The American patient was diagnosed in San Diego on Monday, according to ABC News. They had arrived on an evacuation flight that landed in San Diego on February 5 where passengers were then to be quarantined for 14 days. Four patients were taken for testing, one of which was confirmed to have contracted coronavirus. The Center for Disease Control said the patient and one other who has test results pending are “doing well and with have minimal symptoms.”

Related: Everything You Need to Know If You're Traveling During the Coronavirus Outbreak (Video)

China’s National Health Commissions said Tuesday that a total of at least 42,638 people in the country have contracted coronavirus and 1,016 of them have died. On Monday alone, there were 108 coronavirus deaths in China, 103 of which were in Wuhan, the capital city of the Hubei province, where the epidemic first broke out. A similar number of deaths on Sunday prompted officials from the World Health Organization to visit.

At least 319 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed outside of China. But only one person, a 44-year-old man in the Philippines, has died of the disease outside Chinese borders.

Image zoom Passengers wearing respiratory masks walk across a terminal towards the check in counter at Rome's Fiumicino airport. TIZIANA FABI / Getty

Meanwhile, countries around the world are continuing their precautions to prevent the disease from spreading.

Specifically, Italy is prepared to expand coronavirus screenings to train stations. The country has been screening all passengers at airports since the beginning of the month. Over the course of three days, Italian health officials checked about half a million passengers and only found eight people with fever.

However, if the outbreak worsens, Italy is prepared to expand its health checks to all train stations. “We imagine that it could happen and therefore we're ready, and if it were necessary we would act in a matter of hours,” Angelo Borrelli, head of Italy's Civil Protection service, told the Corriere della Sera.

Image zoom Community workers use a speaker to publicize the information about prevention and control of the novel coronavirus at a street near the Yellow Crane Pavilion in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on Feb. 7, 2020. Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Italy’s three coronavirus cases are from Italian nationals who had been in China and are all currently receiving care in isolation at a hospital outside of Rome.