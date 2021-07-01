Forget BitCoin, DogeCoin, or whatever cryptocurrency you've heard you should invest in — Corona (yes, the beer company) is giving away $1 million in its new "triptocurrency."

The digital currency won't accumulate interest over time and only works on travel bookings made through Expedia. But the lucky winners of "tripto" will be able to use their winnings on airfare, hotel accommodations, or vacation packages. Corona is giving away 400 packages worth $2,500 each on Thursday, July 1, and it only takes a few seconds to enter the contest.

The sweepstakes is open online, and if you win, you win instantly (except if you're entering from New Jersey, where the instant win is void and you have to enter a sweepstakes). In order to enter the contest, all you have to do is enter your name and contact information. A few seconds later, you'll find out whether or not you're an instant winner. You're only allowed to enter with one email address until the contest ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on July 1. (So get your friends and family in on this for more chances to win.)

"Americans are streaming back to the beaches this summer, and as the brand with our roots firmly in the sand, Corona wants to help them make up for lost time," Ann Legan, Corona's vice president of brand marketing, said in a statement. "If crypto is the currency of the future, then Tripto is the currency of the summer, and we're making it easy to return to the fun and relaxation that only the beach can offer."

The 400 lucky winners will have one year to book their getaway through Expedia and until the end of 2022 to take their winning trips. But if you win, you don't necessarily have to book a beach getaway. You'll be able to use your "Tripto" on whatever trip you desire over the next year.