Corona Beer Plans to Open Its Own Branded Island Off the Coast of Colombia

Corona is taking beach days to a whole new level.

The beer company is planning to open its very own island off the coast of Colombia next year, hoping to help its customers disconnect from their devices and reconnect with nature.

"As a brand that's so deeply connected with nature, we wanted to pay respect to and celebrate the natural environment that supplies our 100% natural ingredients," the company's Global Vice President Felipe Ambra said in a statement. "Our hope is that when guests return home, they'll have fallen in love with nature again, and will be re-energized to be better global citizens in their communities."

The island will host guests for an all-inclusive week built around conscious consumption and sustainable living. Expect lots of locally-grown produce, relaxing beaches, and gorgeous blue water. Guests will stay in private bungalows and be invited to participate in yoga classes, stargazing sessions, guided meditations and more. They'll also visit the farm that grows the food they'll eat during their stay.

Of course, getting to Corona Island won't exactly be easy. To visit, you'll have to win a contest (and you'll have to fly coach).

There will be different ways to enter to win depending on where you're from. The details haven't yet been worked out, but residents of Argentina, Canada, Chile, Brazil, Paraguay, Guatemala, Colombia, Ecuador, South Africa, and Dominican Republic will be eligible.

People outside of those countries can bid on a trip to experience the island with nine friends, but U.S. residents are ineligible to bid in the CharityBuzz auction.

Auction proceeds benefit Oceanic Global, a nonprofit whose focus is ocean conservation. CharityBuzz estimates the value of the trip at around $50,000.