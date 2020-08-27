Coors Light Wants to Send You to the Destination You've Been Dreaming of During Lockdown

Finally travel to the destination in your video call background if you win this new sweepstakes from Coors Light.

It’s hard to believe that mere months ago, we were just beginning to adapt to the new normal, swapping in-person meetings for video calls and our usual work attire for loungewear. If you’re tired of virtual happy hours and picturesque video chat backgrounds that remind you of every place you’d rather be, you’re not alone. It’s time to trade that tropical Zoom background for a real vacation — Coors Light wants to give five lucky winners the trip of a lifetime to the real version of their dreamy video call backdrop.

“After all this time at home, we’re all a little guilty of daydreaming about the trips we’ll take in the future,” said Marcelo Proenca Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands, in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "This campaign gives people something to look forward to, and it might just help to keep our daydreaming in check.”

Image zoom Logan Riely/Atlanta Braves via Getty

Starting today, any legal resident of the United States and D.C. ages 21 and up can visit the Coors Light website and enter for a chance to win their dream trip. Just upload a screenshot of yourself in your favorite video chat background (featuring your dream destination), and you could win a trip to that location. The sweepstakes opens today, and you can enter once per day through Oct. 1. You can find all the sweepstakes rules and details online.

Need a little travel inspiration? This year’s World’s Best Awards rounded up T+L readers’ top city destinations in the United States and around the world. Or, maybe you’d like to hit the beaches of the Caribbean or Hawaii to soak up some sun and surf after months stuck inside. Whatever your dream destination, safety is a top priority, so winners can redeem their trip anytime through June 30, 2022.