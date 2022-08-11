Consumer Price Index Sees Dip in Airfare and Gas Prices

The decline was seen from June to July of 2022.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2022
A woman shopping online for flight tickets on airline website with laptop, entering credit card details to make mobile payment at home.
Photo: d3sign/Getty Images

Airfare and gas prices both dropped in July, allowing travelers to get more bang for their buck on end-of-summer vacations.

Airline fares, which spiked in the spring and early summer, dropped 9.6% from June to July, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index. When adjusted for seasonality, the prices still dropped 7.8%.

The Consumer Price Index said airfare prices dropped "sharply" in July, but travelers shouldn't expect a rock-bottom deal just yet — July's flight prices were still 27.7% higher than July 2021.

When it comes to gas, the Consumer Price Index found prices fell 7.7% from June to July, but still remained 44% higher compared to July 2021.

The drop comes after airfare prices spiked more than 18% in April, the sharpest single month increase since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started tracking costs in 1963. The increase was blamed on a combination of higher fuel prices, overall high travel demand, and staffing shortages, which have also impacted widespread airport delays and cancellations.

As of Thursday, gas prices dipped below $4 per gallon, averaging $3.99 nationally, according to AAA. That comes months after the national average topped more than $5 per gallon in June, an all-time high, and even rose to more than $6 in California.

"Oil is the primary ingredient in gasoline, so less expensive oil is helpful in taming pump prices," Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesperson, said in a statement earlier this week. "Couple that with fewer drivers fueling up, and you have a recipe for gas prices to keep easing."

While some prices have fallen, the price of food is still rising, increasing 1.1% from June to July, according to the Consumer Price Index. It was the seventh consecutive month food prices increased 0.9% or more.

Travelers who are looking to save money on their next vacation should think about early fall since average domestic flight prices are expected to remain at or below $300 through September.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Woman using laptop to book flight tickets and plan holiday
Flight Prices Are About to Drop by 25%, Hopper Predicts
A traveler carries luggage while walking through terminal 2 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in Morrisville, North Carolina,
Flight Prices Saw the Highest Single-month Increase Since 1963 — Here's How to Save
Illustration showing a rental car packed full of people
4 Secrets to Score Better Deals on Rental Cars, Gas, and Road Trips
Out of focus image of people waiting in line for check-in on flight at airport terminal
These Cities Have Seen the Largest Increase in Airfare Prices This Year, Study Shows
Hand on gas pump handle
Gas Prices Reach an 'All-time High' in the U.S. — Here's How You Can Still Save Money
A Delta Airbus 330-300 (333) flying along a coastline.
Delta Is Cutting Summer Flights — Here's What That Means for Travelers
City Traffic congestion
Here's How Many People Are Hitting the Roads for July 4 Weekend, According to AAA
Gas station
Save Money on Summer Travel Despite Rising Gas Prices and Flight Fares With These Expert Tips
Holding fuel nozzle to refuel gasoline for car.
This RV Company Will Pay for Your Gas to Help You Save on Summer Road Trips
Travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Flight Cancellations, Delays Linger Tuesday in Aftermath of Busy Holiday Weekend
Passengers travel through Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) on April 27, 2022, in Cedar Fork Township, North Carolina.
United Airlines CEO on Summer Travel, Masks on Planes, and Why You Need to Get to the Airport Extra Early
Father and son loading car for a trip
Mistakes to Avoid When Planning Your Memorial Day Getaway, According to Experts
Find out the best times to book flights for the top deals.
The Best Time to Book a Flight for Domestic, International, and Summer Travel
Woman’s hands holding passports & boarding passes while waiting at the check-in counter in the airport
4 Ways to Save on Plane Tickets This Summer, According to the Cheap Flights Expert
Hopper app
Flight Prices Are Predicted to Increase Through June, According to New Report
Historic steam engine train travels from Durango to Silverton through the San Juan Mountains in Colorado
Gas Prices Are Soaring — Here's How Much You Can Save on Train Travel Instead of a Road Trip This Summer