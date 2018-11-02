Forget Overwater Bungalows — You Can Now Rent an Underwater Villa in the Maldives

Overwater bungalows are so 2017. Now, it's all about the underwater experience.

The Muraka, the world's first undersea residence from Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, is now open.

The residence allows guests to quite literally immerse themselves in an underwater world in the Indian Ocean. It will join the brand's undersea restaurant, Ithaa, as yet another pioneering travel experience.

Conrad Maldives Undersea Villa Credit: Courtesy of Conrad

Muraka — which means coral in Dhivehi, the language of Maldivians — is designed to blend into its undersea environment, allowing guests to become one with the vibrant and diverse ocean life surrounding them.

"Driven by our inspiration to deliver innovative and transformative experiences to our global travelers, the world's first undersea residence encourages guests to explore the Maldives from an entirely new perspective below the surface of the sea," Ahmed Saleem, director at Crown Company and chief architect and designer of the undersea residence, said in a statement.

The structure is two levels comprised of an above sea level floor and an undersea suite designed for sleeping 16.4 feet below the ocean's surface. The undersea suite features a king-size bedroom, living area, bathroom, and spiral staircase that leads to the upper-level living room.

Conrad Maldives Undersea Villa Credit: Courtesy of Conrad

In the upper level of the residence guests will find a twin-size bedroom, bathroom, powder room, gym, butler's quarters, private security quarters, integrated living room, kitchen, bar, and dining room, which also features a deck that faces the direction of the sunset for optimal views.

Conrad Maldives Undersea Villa Credit: Courtesy of Conrad

But, have no fear, guests will still get great views of the sunrise too thanks to the relaxation deck on the opposite side of the villa, which also comes complete with its own infinity pool.

The upper level also contains an additional king-size bedroom and bathroom that boasts an ocean-facing bathtub. In total, Muraka can accommodate up to nine guests.

"We are excited to present Muraka's unique sleeping under the sea experience to our future guests, providing them with an extraordinary seascape of the Maldives from an entirely new perspective," Stefano Ruzza, general manager at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, added.

And if you can't book this suite, that's ok, because the resort also features even more thoughtfully designed villas and suites, 12 award-winning restaurants and bars, two spas, and a selection of culturally inspired experiences, including scuba diving and snorkeling, set against the awe-inspiring nature that the Maldives has to offer.