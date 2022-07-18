This Ohio City Just Launched an Accessibility Guide for Visitors With Disabilities

The Columbus guide includes more than 20 attractions, restaurants (including outdoor options), hotels, and transportation options.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox

Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 18, 2022
Rosemarie Rossetti and Mark Leder at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
Photo: Courtesy of Experience Columbus

The Ohio city of Columbus is making it easier for travelers with disabilities to visit by publishing a brand-new accessibility guide that includes everything from hotels and restaurants to transportation options and more.

The guide highlights Columbus' accessible options in several categories: mobility, vision, hearing, and cognition, Experience Columbus, the city's destination marketing organization, shared with Travel + Leisure. The guide includes more than 20 attractions, restaurants (including outdoor options), hotels, and transportation options.

"We welcome visitors of all abilities to Columbus and want everyone to be able to comfortably experience and enjoy our city," Experience Columbus' Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer Sarah Townes said in a statement provided to T+L. "Our Accessibility Guide is a one-stop resource visitors and residents can use while planning an upcoming visit to Columbus or in real time while exploring the city."

Each option listed in the guide has been reviewed and screened by disability inclusion experts, according to the group, and will be continuously updated.

In addition to resources for travelers, the guide also features tips for planning an accessible meeting.

Rosemarie Rossetti and Mark Leder Biking with Experience Columbus
Courtesy of Experience Columbus

"During the past two years we have launched a variety of initiatives focused on diversity, equity and inclusion," Shannon Jones, Experience Columbus' director of diversity, equity, and inclusion, said in the statement. "We hope that this new Accessibility Guide will be a valuable resource for the community and visitors and show that Columbus is a welcoming and inclusive place to visit."

Columbus joins several others in the travel industry that are working to become more accessible. Last week, Six Flags, for example, introduced a new, specialized restraint harness on rides for park goers with physical disabilities and earned accreditation as a Certified Autism Center at each of its theme parks. And earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Transportation published the first-ever bill of rights for airline passengers with disabilities.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Visitors walk past the West Coast Racers roller coaster at the theme park Six Flags Magic Mountain on the day of the park's re-opening, April 1, 2021, in Valencia, California.
Six Flags Is Making Its Parks More Accessible for Visitors With Disabilities — Here's How
Passengers on wheelchair pushed by an assistant in an airport
The Department of Transportation Just Made Air Travel More Accessible for Disabled Passengers — Here's How
A view of the entrance of Walt Disney World on March 22, 2022 in Orlando, Florida
Never Forget Where You Parked at Disney Thanks to Their New In-app Car Locator
Entrance sign to Hawaii volcanoes national park
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Just Added More Than 16,000 Acres
Alberta
Canada Is Giving Away Thousands of Year-long Park Passes to Americans — How to Snag One
Travel Confidently MSP Education Center at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
This Mock Aircraft Cabin Will Help Passengers With Disabilities, Anxiety Familiarize Themselves With Flying Before Boarding
Overhead view of plates served at L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Miami
Florida Just Got Its First-ever Michelin Guide — Earning 15 Stars Across 3 Cities
Jerusalem
How Jerusalem Is Becoming More Accessible to Visitors With Disabilities
Aerial Panoramic of Skaneateles Lake and Village
This New York State Region Is One of the Best Places to Go in 2022 — With Wineries, Waterfalls, and Charming Hotels
Universal Studios Hollywod Archway
How to Plan the Perfect Trip to Universal Studios Hollywood
Empire Service train approaches the Anthony's Nose tunnel near the Bear Mountain Bridge in Cortlandt, New York
Amtrak Is Launching a New Route From New York City to the Berkshires Just in Time for Summer
The Alaska Railroad on the Kenai Peninsula.
Alaska Railroad Is Resuming Its Full Summer Schedule for the First Time in 2 Years
Entrance to Universal Studios
New Universal Orlando Vacation Package Will Save You Money on Tickets and Hotel Stays
Card Placeholder Image
California Is Getting a New State Park for the First Time in 13 Years
Close-up of American passport
U.S. Travelers Can Soon Choose 'X' As Their Gender on Passports — What to Know
Alpine skiing in Sun Valley, Idaho
Next Season's Ikon Pass Is About to Go on Sale — With 3 New Mountains to Ski