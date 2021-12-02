Club Med Is Opening an All-inclusive Ski Resort in Utah

The international resort company is opening its first U.S. ski resort in late 2024 at the Snowbasin Resort just outside of Salt Lake City.

Three years may not be enough time for you to train to become an Olympic skier, but it's plenty of time to practice before the opening of a new all-inclusive ski resort in Utah where you'll be able to at least ski like a gold medalist.

Club Med, a company known for its all-inclusive vacation packages at locations around the world, plans to open its first U.S. ski resort in late 2024 at the Snowbasin Resort just outside of Salt Lake City.

The resort operator, which traces its history to Europe in the 1950s, describes the ski in-ski out property as a mix of American luxury and French savoir-faire where no detail is overlooked.

"We are eager to introduce Snowbasin to travelers as well as bring the very first luxury all-inclusive mountain resort to the U.S.," Carolyne Doyon, who oversees Club Med's operations in North America and the Caribbean, said in a press release.

Cost of booking includes accommodations, food, drinks, skiing, snowboarding, and more. Childcare is available for children between 4 months and 17 years old, and there's likely to be very little for guests to worry about beyond conquering the epic slopes outside their windows.

"Our pioneering spirit has allowed us to successfully introduce our distinctive all-inclusive model to ski destinations worldwide and reshape what a traditional ski vacation looks like," Club Med CEO Henri Giscard D'Estaing said in a press release.

Utah is known for having the greatest snow on earth, a slogan that even began appearing on Utah license places in 1985.

The Snowbasin resort boasts 3,000 skiable acres of land and an average of 300 inches of snowfall a year. The downhill and slalom slopes where Olympians vied for gold, silver, bronze, and a lifetime of bragging rights at the 2002 Winter Olympics are still in place.

If you can't wait that long for an epic all-inclusive ski experience, Club Med is opening its first North American ski resort in the Charlevoix Region of Quebec this month. Pricing for trips from New York, Boston, or Washington starts at $999 for three nights, including airfare.