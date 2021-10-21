Clear Is Letting Customers Reserve a Spot in Line for TSA Security — but Only at This Airport

Travelers in Orlando will now be able to reserve a timed spot for airport security thanks to a new effort from the biometric security company, Clear.

The reservation system, available at Orlando International Airport (MCO), allows passengers to see available time slots for Transportation Security Administration checkpoints and reserve one for their party for free using the company's reserve.clearme.com website, the company shared with Travel + Leisure on Thursday. Travelers will then receive a QR code they can use in the special Clear "reservation lane" at security.

Priority checkpoint for the private security screening service Clear at San Francisco International Airport Credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

"The travel experience can be unpredictable — from the moment you step outside your door to the moment you arrive at your destination," Caryn Seidman-Becker, Clear's CEO, said in a statement provided to T+L. "We are excited to offer this new experience alongside Orlando International Airport and help give their travelers more predictability and more control over their time. With Clear's solutions, travelers are enjoying faster and easier travel from home to gate."

To use the new initiative, a traveler must scan their QR code before proceeding to the security checkpoint. They will then show their boarding pass and I.D. before going through the standard security measures.

Currently, the company is operating its reservation lanes in the east and west checkpoints in MCO.

"Since the very beginning, Orlando International Airport leaders have guided [the] growth and development of Central Florida's main airport to include innovative technology and to enhance the travel experience," Brian Engle, the director of customer experience of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, said in the statement, adding the new reservation system "will offer a streamlined process for the modern traveler."

Clear isn't the first to introduce a reservation system for airport security. Earlier this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport tested a Sea Spot Saver program, allowing travelers to book screening appointments in advance. The program allowed passengers to book a spot up to 24 hours before their departure.

Don't have Clear? While it doesn't allow you to book a spot in advance, travelers who use TSA PreCheck tend to get through security faster (and with less hassle).