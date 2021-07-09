All travelers over 18 years old from any mainland U.S. airport can use Clear's app to verify their COVID-19-related paperwork and participate in Hawaii's Safe Travels program.

Traveling to Hawaii Just Got Easier Thanks to Clear — Here's How to Verify Your Test Results or Vaccination Status

All travelers heading to Hawaii can now use Clear's Health Pass to verify their vaccination status or pre-arrival testing results, the biometric security company shared with Travel + Leisure.

Starting Friday, all travelers over 18 years old bound for the Aloha state from any mainland U.S. airport can use Clear's app to verify their COVID-19-related paperwork and participate in Hawaii's Safe Travels program. The free app is capable of linking to vaccination records, including shots administered in several pharmacies, as well as test results.

The initiative is an expansion of a pilot earlier this year in which Clear partnered with Hawaii to use its Health Pass on direct flights between Los Angeles and Honolulu on United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, according to the company.

"Clear's mission is to provide people with safe and frictionless experiences, and with this new expansion, showing proof of vaccination and enjoying the Aloha state just got much easier," Caryn Seidman-Becker, the company's CEO, said in a statement provided to T+L.

Currently, travelers heading to Hawaii are required to either show proof they are fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test from a "trusted partner" site in order to skip quarantine measures.

To use the pass, customers must link their vaccination records or test results in the app and then connect that to the Hawaii Safe Travels website.

"Safe travel is important for our residents and visitors, and Clear offers travelers an additional convenient and secure option for providing vaccination and pre-travel testing verification for those returning home or coming to Hawaii for work or vacation," Gov. David Ige said in the statement.

Hawaii has been seeing a travel boom in recent months. In May, more than 629,000 visitors flew to the state, the Hawaii Tourism Authority shared with T+L, only 25.7% less than May 2019 when just over 847,000 visitors arrived, including both air and cruise passengers.