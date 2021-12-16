Getting to the airport just got easier thanks to a new partnership between biometric security company Clear and ride-sharing app Uber, allowing travelers to calculate exactly when they need to leave for their flight and taking some of the guesswork out of travel.

Clear's new in-app "Home to Gate" feature will analyze everything from traffic data and security screening, wait times, and the amount of time it takes to walk through the airport to the terminal. The new feature will tell travelers when they need to leave home so they don't miss their flight, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. Travelers will then be able to reserve an Uber ride "with just a tap."

The "Home To Gate" feature is free and does not require a Clear Plus membership to use.

"Travel is surging back this holiday season, and together with Uber, we are helping travelers have a more predictable and stress-free travel experience," Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO of Clear, said in a statement provided to T+L. "Home To Gate is the next step in our mission to create frictionless experiences and we are proud to have Uber along for the ride."

To use the feature, travelers need to tap "Home To Gate" in the Clear app, share their location, and enter their flight details. The app will then calculate the ideal time to leave for their flight. Travelers who tap the "Get A Ride With Uber '' button will then be directed to the Uber app where their trip details have been preloaded and a reservation is ready to go.

"We're thrilled to partner with Clear to alleviate some of the holiday travel stress," Dennis Cinelli, Uber's Head of Mobility, US and Canada, said in the statement. "As we look to a busy holiday season, we're focused on getting travelers where they need to go as quickly and easily as possible. Our integration with CLEAR will take the guesswork out of travel and give users peace of mind knowing they'll get to the airport on time."

Getting to the airport isn't the only way Clear is trying to make the travel process smoother. The company is also allowing travelers to reserve timed spots at security checkpoints in Orlando International Airport.

And airports are expected to be crowded for the holidays with about 2.2 million passengers anticipated to fly each day, Hopper shared with T+L, coming in at about 85% of pre-pandemic levels.