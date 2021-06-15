This Country Has the Cleanest Swimming Waters in the EU

The Mediterranean has long been known for its remarkably clear waters - and there's one country where you can be sure the swimming waters are just as clean as they appear.

Fig Tree Bay Beach in Protaras. Cyprus Credit: Getty Images

On the whole, Europe's waters did fairly well, with 82.8% ranking "excellent" in 2020. Just behind Cyprus were Austria with 97.7%, Greece with 97.1%, Malta with 96.6%, and Croatia with 96.1% of its sites scoring the top quality category.

"The quality of European bathing waters remains high after four decades of action aimed at preventing and reducing pollution," Hans Bruyninckx, EEA executive director, said in a statement. "EU law has not only helped raised the overall quality, but also helped identify areas where specific action is needed."

It's welcome news for Cyprus, which suffered from the pandemic. Tourism dropped 85% in summer 2020 compared to the previous season, according to the Associated Press, which added that 13% of the country's GDP comes from tourism.

"There's a direct correlation between bathing water quality and tourism, and as a result, the excellent results are very important not only for the health of bathers and the environment, but also for the economy of Cyprus," Costas Kadis, the country's environment minister, told the AP.