Travelers Using These Credit Cards Will Now Have Access to a Brand-new Booking Platform

One of the biggest draws of finding the right credit card, at least in our humble opinion, is all the points you can earn to put toward free travel. And on that front, eligible Citi credit card holders, whether they have a more entry-level Custom Cash card or a higher-end travel card, like the Citi Premier card, are in for a big treat.

Later this year, Citi will be launching an all-new travel portal, accessible to anyone with a Citi credit card, allowing them to search for and book hotels, flights, and car rentals more easily than ever before. The new platform, Citi Travel, is a partnership with Booking.com, which means that more than 1.4 million hotels all over the world, at all price points, will be listed on the site.

Citi cardmembers will be able to access the platform via Citi's website or mobile app — the intuitive design makes searching for potential bookings a breeze. And given that this is a Citi product, cardmembers will be able to book travel with ThankYou Points (Citi's credit card rewards offering), any Citi credit card, or a combination of the two. And if card holders need any help with their bookings, whether as they're making them or as they're traveling, they'll have access to 24/7 customer support.

While many cardmembers will probably use the portal to book with points, there's also a great reason to use the portal when booking with credit cards, too. From the time the portal launches through the end of the year, there's a special limited-time points multiplier for cardmembers who book hotels, car rentals, or certain experiences via Citi Travel.

Travelers who hold Citi Prestige and Citi Premier cards will earn 10X ThankYou points on those purchases, while ThankYou Preferred and Rewards+ cardmembers will earn 5X ThankYou points.

While Citi announced the Citi Travel platform today — and you can get a sneak peek here — it won't go live until the end of the year. And if you've already booked travel through Citi's existing ThankYou platform, don't worry, those bookings are still valid.