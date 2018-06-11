Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook Are Out-modeling Each Other All Over the South of France
If you’re looking for some mother-daughter vacation inspiration, look no further than supermodel Christie Brinkley and her gorgeous offspring, Sailor Brinkley-Cook. The stunning duo has been spending a little family time in the sun, soaking up all the fun the South of France has to offer, and posting their favorite moments on Instagram.
According to the Daily Mail, the pair has been staying at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on a trip to Antibes and St. Tropez over the last few days. The 19th-century hotel, described on its website as "a legendary sanctuary with a distinguished guest list of royalty, dignitaries and Hollywood stars,” boasts 33 seafront villas, 22 acres of private gardens, a saltwater pool, seaside spa, private pier, tennis courts, and more, meaning there are plenty of activities to keep the women busy on their bonding excursion.
The Brinkley ladies also made time to enjoy some of the best local sights, including the hotel’s hanging ropes, strung up above the beautiful Mediterranean sea. In an Instagram video, Christie showed off her daughter’s impressive gymnastic skills, captioning the clip, “hangin' with Sailor.”
Christie even shared a throwback snap of her very first time at the hotel, which happened to be a photoshoot for Chanel.
Meanwhile, Sailor showed off her daring side, jumping right into the sea.
She also shared a few images of her mother modeling down the streets of France. Yep, she's still got it.
