Chrissy Teigen Just Took a 15-hour Flight With Her Kids and the Tweets Are Oh so Relatable

Chrissy Teigen, everyone’s favorite model, cookbook author, Twitter user, and super mom, has some advice for all of us out there who have to travel with small children.

Naturally, we’re all ears.

On Sunday, Teigen posted on Twitter about her epic ordeal involving a 15-hour flight with her 2-year-old daughter, Luna, and infant son, Miles.

Teigen’s Twitter tale is guaranteed to help all parents out there feel like they’re not alone when it comes to travel woes. She wrote, “Have survived first 15 hour flight with 2 year old and newborn. One more leg to go.”

Teigen also mentioned that she feels relieved when she hears other people’s kids cry, because “it means it’s not my own [kids]. That’s a better feeling than silence, honestly.”

Parents who follow Teigen could definitely relate. Many other users responded with messages of encouragement and even some of their own tips.

And one user also shared their slightly different travel predicament: flying with a puppy.

Teigen often posts about relatable, mommy-related issues. She posted last December about her nightmare trip to “nowhere” thanks to an unauthorized passenger. Teigen was pregnant with her second child at the time.