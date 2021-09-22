Chile Plans to Reopen to International Travelers in October — What to Know

Chile plans to reopen its borders to international travelers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning Oct. 1, but anyone visiting the South American country from abroad will also have to self-isolate for the first five days of their trip.

Chile is taking a multilayered approach to reopening amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In addition to vaccination and quarantine, the country will require foreign travelers to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their visit.

Foreign visitors will also need to complete a medical questionnaire, purchase travel insurance with a minimum coverage of $30,000, and keep in touch with government officials for 14 days. Travelers will not have to quarantine in government-sanctioned facilities, but a spokesperson for the Chilean tourism officials told Travel + Leisure that visitors will need to share the address at which they'll be isolating.

Chile twice closed its borders during the pandemic, first in March 2020. It reopened in late November before closing again in April 2021 as the new variants emerging around the world pushed countries to rethink their policies.

Chile's latest reopening comes as the government reports nearly 88% of the country's population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. The volume of new COVID-19 cases in the country has been steadily declining since June, according to the World Health Organization.

The country's October reopening comes just in time for South America's summer season, a popular period for visiting Chilean Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego. October through March are the warmest months in Patagonia. Travelers can expect pleasant temperatures in the 70s, making it an ideal escape from the chilly winter weather.

