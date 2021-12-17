This New, Instagrammable Exhibit in the Arizona Desert Features Gorgeous, Glass-blown Structures

It's yet another reason to visit the Grand Canyon state in 2022.

Tall, slender, leaf-like glass forms ascend from the sandy ground among cacti and aloe plants, adding bright pops of lilac to the desert landscape. That's the scene that greets you at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, Arizona, where groundbreaking glass-blowing artist Dale Chihuly has displayed his large-scale work, "Neodymium Reeds, 2021." The installation is part of a historic two-part exhibition, taking place simultaneously in the Valley of the Sun and Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Dale Chihuly Opal and Amber Tower, 2018 Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix, installed 2021 Dale Chihuly Opal and Amber Tower, 2018 Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix, installed 2021 | Credit: © 2021 Chihuly Studio. All rights reserved. Photo by Nathaniel Willson

The exhibit, "Dale in the Desert," marks the first time works by these two American masters, one of art and the other of architecture, interact in the same environment. The 79-year-old Chihuly made a name for himself in the past five decades with his distinct work style that includes wondrous glass-blown shapes in saturated colors inspired by nature.

The new exhibition integrates large and small-scale glass sculptures, some of them never shown before, nestled among the lawns and trails of the Desert Botanical Garden and the institution's Dorrance Hall.

"Chihuly in the Desert" at Taliesin West is focused on pairing the artist's work with that of Lloyd Wright, who lived and worked in the house, in a dialogue that showcases the interaction of art, nature, and architecture. The installations include the striking "Red Reeds and Niijima Floats" displayed in the Front Pond.

Dale Chihuly Sol del Citrón, 2014 Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix, installed 2021 Dale Chihuly Sol del Citrón, 2014 Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix, installed 2021 | Credit: © 2021 Chihuly Studio. All rights reserved. Photo by Nathaniel Willson

"I'm thrilled to share my work with visitors of these iconic locations," said Dale Chihuly in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "Returning to Desert Botanical Garden and presenting my work for the first time at Taliesin West is a special moment for me, and I hope those who see the exhibition will experience something beautiful and unexpected."

Dale Chihuly Neodymium Reeds, 2021 Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix Dale Chihuly Neodymium Reeds, 2021 Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix | Credit: © 2021 Chihuly Studio. All rights reserved. Photo by Nathaniel Willson

Chihuly's work has been exhibited in more than 200 museums worldwide, including the Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle, where the artist's studio is based.