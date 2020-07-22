States that report an infection rate higher than 15 per every 100,000 people over a seven-day rolling average is subject to the mandatory quarantine.

Chicago Is Requiring Visitors From These States to Stay Under Quarantine for 14 Days

The lion statue in front of the Art Institute of Chicago is seen wearing a mask.

As Chicago battles its coronavirus outbreak, the city will mandate travelers from a growing list of states to quarantine upon arrival.

Earlier this month, the city of Chicago enacted an Emergency Travel Order which required travelers from high-risk COVID-19 states to self-quarantine for 14 days after their arrival. This week, Chicago expanded the list to include 18 states in total.

From July 24, states affected includes Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

States that report an infection rate higher than 15 per every 100,000 people over a seven-day rolling average is subject to the mandatory quarantine.

Neighboring Wisconsin could soon be added to the list as epidemiologists monitor a surge in cases, according to local CBS news.

The list is updated every Tuesday and goes into effect the following Friday at 12:01 a.m. It will remain in effect until further notice.

The order applies to Chicago residents both returning from these states and residents traveling to Chicago. Those who are found violating their quarantine are subject to a fine from $100 to $500 per day, up to a total of $7,000. However, the order will not apply to people just passing through Chicago, like those catching a connecting flight.

Chicago is currently in Phase 4 of its reopening plans, which allows indoor spaces like museums and restaurants to operate at 25 percent capacity. Face coverings and social distancing rules remain in effect.

Chicago has reported 57,340 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,731 since the outbreak began, according to data from the city. An average of 227 cases and three deaths per day are being reported across the city.