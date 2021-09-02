The city also recommends that unvaccinated travelers get tested for COVID-19.

Chicago Travel Advisory List Is Updated With All States, Except for One

Chicago cracked down on unvaccinated travelers this week, adding all states but one to its travel advisory list and recommending new testing and quarantine protocols.

The city, which has been regularly adding states to its travel advisory for weeks, updated travel recommendations for unvaccinated travelers, asking them to get tested one to three days before coming and then again three to five days after travel, according to the city. Unvaccinated travelers should also self-quarantine for a full seven days, even if they test negative.

The same recommendations apply to unvaccinated Chicago residents who travel to "high-risk" states.

Previously, Chicago only recommended unvaccinated travelers get tested 72 hours before arriving in the city or quarantine for 10 days.

The city's Department of Public Health tweeted the recommendations were updated to "align with the CDC guidance" for unvaccinated people.

Additionally, the city added more states to its "orange" list, which now encompasses every state and territory in the country, except Vermont. Currently, Vermont is seeing 11.1 cases per day per 100,000 residents, according to the city.

States are added to the "orange" list when they exceed 15 new cases per day, per 100,000 residents. The city has been expanding the list since mid-July when it added states for the first time since June 1.

Chicago has been battling its own surge in COVID-19 cases, reinstating an indoor mask mandate in an effort to combat it. The city's United Center, home to Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks games, also tweeted on Thursday that masks will be required for all attendees as well as proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies much of Illinois, including Cook County where Chicago is located, as having a "high" rate of community transmission. Nationwide, the country is seeing a test positivity rate of 9.61% on a 7-day average.