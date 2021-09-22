Chicago Removes California, Puerto Rico From Its Travel Advisory List 

Now, travelers from California and Puerto Rico are no longer recommended to test for COVID-19 before or after travel.

Chicago has removed California and Puerto Rico from its travel advisory list.

The state and territory were taken off the list after their daily COVID-19 cases dropped below 15 per 100,000 people for two consecutive weeks. California recorded 13.6 daily cases per 100,000 people and Puerto Rico recorded 9.4 daily cases per 100,000 people.

Now, travelers from California and Puerto Rico are no longer recommended to test for COVID-19 before or after travel to Chicago. The pair are the only U.S. destinations not considered "high risk" on the advisory list, which is in place to encourage unvaccinated travelers to test for COVID-19 before and after visiting.

Unvaccinated travelers coming from "high risk" states and territories are asked to get tested one to three days before arriving and then again three to five days after travel as well as self-quarantine for a full seven days, even if they test negative.

Chicago O'Hare Credit: DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

Currently, California and Puerto Rico are the only two United States destinations not considered "high risk" on the advisory list. On the other end of the spectrum sits West Virginia, which recorded 102.3 daily cases per 100,000 people.

While some destinations were removed from the list, Connecticut and Washington D.C. were added back to the advisory this week.

Last month, Chicago reinstated an indoor mask mandate and requires all visitors to wear a mask in indoor settings, regardless of their vaccination status.

The city has been expanding the travel advisory list since mid-July when it added states for the first time since June 1. Earlier this month, Chicago had classified every state and territory as "high risk."

For its part, Chicago has recorded 15.1 daily cases per 100,000 people as of Sept. 21 with a 3% average daily test positivity rate, according to the city. Citywide, 62.3% of residents have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 57.1% are fully vaccinated.

