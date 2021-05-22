The pizza from "A Goofy Movie" looks even better IRL.

This Chef Recreates the Best Culinary Moments From Disney Movies on TikTok

Disney fans around the world are ogling the videos by one chef on TikTok who recreates some of the most mouth-watering moments seen on screen.

Gabrielle Williams, @gabby.jaye on TikTok, has risen to cyber culinary fame by splicing together videos of her cooking and the Disney scenes that inspire her creations.

Garnering 1 million followers on video platform by recreating scrumptious meals, as seen in Disney movies, she's concocted dishes like spaghetti from the iconic "Lady and the Tramp" scene, the party-stopping sorbet from "The Princess Diaries" and the haunted poison candied apples from "Enchanted."

She's even found a way to emulate the impossible cartoony-ness of certain foods, like the oozing pepperoni pizza from "A Goofy Movie."

The creme de la creme a la Edgar from "The Aristocats."

And, beyond the Disney family, she recreated the tempting breakfast on the other side of the wall in "Coraline" and the haphazard birthday cake from "Harry Potter."

For those who find it impossible to follow along with high-speed cooking tutorials on TikTok, Williams said she is working on a more permanent version of her recipes, with a digital recipe book expected soon.

"I'm trying so hard to get this book together. I'm working on a link tree that'll be linked soon," she wrote in a TikTok comment.

But until the link is live, we can all keep scrolling through the hundreds of videos Williams has posted. And then when viewers are done with all of that delicious content, they can take a look at another chef's tutorials of how to cook in a hotel room.