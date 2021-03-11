Cheez-it Is Giving Away the Ultimate At-home Spring Break, Complete With Surfing, Hot Tubs, and Mechanical Bulls

Most spring break trips may be canceled this year, but that doesn't mean you can't still have a little springtime fun thanks to Cheez-It.

In March, Cheez-It Grooves announced it's offering "all the vacation vibes" one needs for the ultimate spring break at home with "Spring Break-In-A-Box" experiences delivered straight to select winners' doors.

"Whenever you need a break in your day, the 100% real cheese, bold flavor and crunchy ridges of Cheez-It Grooves crackers are ready to take your taste buds on a wild ride," Jeff Delonis, senior director of marketing for Cheez-It, shared in a statement. "This spring, we wanted to find a way to bring that mind-crunching feeling to life, knowing that spring break will look different for many."

Snack fans have the chance to win one of three experiences inspired by the three Cheez-It Grooves flavors: Sharp White Cheddar, Zesty Cheddar Ranch, and Scorchin' Cheddar. With the prize, winners will not only get the experiences delivered to them but will also win a year's supply of Cheez-It Grooves.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Kellogg Company

The Cheez-It Grooves Scorchin' Island Break included a "tropical play-cation that's 100% fire, complete with a surf simulator, gaming station, 'volcano' hot tub, and more, inspired by Cheez-It Grooves Scorchin' Cheddar." The Zesty Dude Ranch Break includes a "rip-roarin' ranch experience that looks and feels straight out of a Western with a bull ride, gaming station, 'oil drum' soaking tub, and more, inspired by Cheez-It Grooves Zesty Cheddar Ranch." And finally, the Peak White Cheddar Break includes a "snowy mountain getaway that's equal parts chill and rad with a snowboarding simulator, Cheez-It snack chalet, steamy 'hot spring' tub and more."