Cheez-it Is Giving Away the Ultimate At-home Spring Break, Complete With Surfing, Hot Tubs, and Mechanical Bulls
It's some super cheesy fun.
Most spring break trips may be canceled this year, but that doesn't mean you can't still have a little springtime fun thanks to Cheez-It.
In March, Cheez-It Grooves announced it's offering "all the vacation vibes" one needs for the ultimate spring break at home with "Spring Break-In-A-Box" experiences delivered straight to select winners' doors.
"Whenever you need a break in your day, the 100% real cheese, bold flavor and crunchy ridges of Cheez-It Grooves crackers are ready to take your taste buds on a wild ride," Jeff Delonis, senior director of marketing for Cheez-It, shared in a statement. "This spring, we wanted to find a way to bring that mind-crunching feeling to life, knowing that spring break will look different for many."
Snack fans have the chance to win one of three experiences inspired by the three Cheez-It Grooves flavors: Sharp White Cheddar, Zesty Cheddar Ranch, and Scorchin' Cheddar. With the prize, winners will not only get the experiences delivered to them but will also win a year's supply of Cheez-It Grooves.
The Cheez-It Grooves Scorchin' Island Break included a "tropical play-cation that's 100% fire, complete with a surf simulator, gaming station, 'volcano' hot tub, and more, inspired by Cheez-It Grooves Scorchin' Cheddar." The Zesty Dude Ranch Break includes a "rip-roarin' ranch experience that looks and feels straight out of a Western with a bull ride, gaming station, 'oil drum' soaking tub, and more, inspired by Cheez-It Grooves Zesty Cheddar Ranch." And finally, the Peak White Cheddar Break includes a "snowy mountain getaway that's equal parts chill and rad with a snowboarding simulator, Cheez-It snack chalet, steamy 'hot spring' tub and more."
Those interested in entering simply need to head to Twitter now through March 26 and share which Spring Break-In-A-Box experience is the most "mind-crunching" to them using #GroovesBreakEntry, plus the hashtag associated with the preferred experience (#ScorchinIsland, #ZestyDudeRanch, or #PeakWhiteCheddar). The company will select one lucky winner for each. For official rules and a whole bunch of fine print, check out the Cheez-It website here.