These Are the Cheapest Places to Fly From Each U.S. State

While the pandemic kept many cautious travelers close to home, the year was filled with flight deals for those who met travel restrictions to fly safely. But the cheapest place to go by plane was dependent on where passengers were departing from. To find the best airfare prices from each U.S. state, flight deals site Scott's Cheap Flights mapped it all out by region.

Overall, the cheapest place to fly from many states was San Juan, Puerto Rico, topping the list for California, Washington, Arizona, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, and Vermont. Next up was San Jose, Costa Rica, with the best deals from Idaho, Maine, Montana, Rhode Island, South Dakota, New Mexico, and Wyoming. The U.S. Virgin Islands was also a popular destination, with St. Croix coming up for Texas, Florida, and Illinois, and St. Thomas for Louisiana and South Carolina.

In the Midwest, Canada reigned, with Kansas and North Dakota having deals to Montreal and Nebraska to Toronto. From Alaska and Hawaii, the best prices were to Guatemala City, while the cheapest place to fly from West Virginia was Madrid. From Mississippi, it was to Sao Paulo; from Alabama, it was Belize City; and from Arkansas, it was Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago.

The company also broke down the destinations by region. For those looking toward Europe, Helsinki was overwhelmingly the cheapest place to reach from 29 states, while deals to Madrid and Reykjavik were also popular. Most states had flights to the continent for less than $299 round-trip, though it was a bit more in Alaska, Montana, and Wyoming.

For African destinations, geographical proximity to Europe equaled lower prices, as Tunisia was the cheapest for flights from 32 states, along with Morocco — mostly to Casablanca, though Marrakesh was cheaper from California and Agadir from Illinois. From Georgia, the best deals were to Cairo; from New Jersey, it was to Dakar, Senegal; and from New Mexico, it was Nairobi. Most flights to the continent were over $500 round-trip.

Over in Asia, despite Japan's borders being shut, Tokyo deals were still the most popular — and as low as under $299 round-trip, some for travel in early 2022. Hong Kong was the cheapest for Georgia and Nevada, while Beijing was for Indiana and Washington. Bengaluru, India, meanwhile, had the best flight price for North Dakota, South Dakota, and Kansas, while Taipei, Taiwan, was the cheapest for Hawaii.

The Middle East was dominated by deals to Tbilisi, Georgia — the cheapest in 17 states — followed by Dubai from 12, and Tel Aviv from eight. But most flights still cost at least $500. In Oceania, Papeete in French Polynesia was surprisingly the best deal from 27 states. While Australia remains closed, Brisbane and Melbourne prices were especially low for those coming from California, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, and Arizona.

Honing in on the Caribbean, San Juan was top for 27 states, while Port of Spain was second and St. Croix third. In Latin America, San Jose, Costa Rica, was trailed by Guatemala City from nine states, Cancun from eight states, and Belize City from seven states. For both regions, deals were mostly well under $299 round-trip, with many between $100 and $199.

For Canada, as soon as Americans were welcome in August, the deals piled up, with Toronto and Montreal mostly being the cheapest destination for East Coasters, and Vancouver and Calgary for West Coasters. Most prices were less than $299 round-trip.

Domestic travel saw serious savings in 2021, with many trips as low as $50 round-trip. Of course, proximity played a big role, but those looking for cheap flights found them heading to California, where the best deals were to Los Angeles from Utah, Arizona, and California, and nearby Burbank from Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and Montana. Many on the East Coast found deals to Washington, D.C., especially from Rhode Island, Indiana, Connecticut, and South Carolina, while Newark was the cheapest place to fly into from Ohio, Maine, Massachusetts, Virginia, and North Carolina.