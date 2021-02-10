Attention 20-somethings: You Could Win a Free Trip Every Year Until You’re 30

Let's get one thing straight: Traveling at any age is a blessing. But, there's something extra magical about traveling in your 20s. It's a time of self-discovery, a fleeting part of life filled with limitless possibilities for what's ahead and what could be. While the pandemic has stolen that opportunity to travel for many, Cheap Tickets is hoping to give it back with its new "travel in your 20s" contest to make up for lost time.

According to a recent CheapTickets survey, half of student traveler respondents said they hadn't traveled for leisure since March 2020. To help change that in the future, the company is looking to award one very lucky 20-something with a free trip each year until they turn 30.

To enter, participants aged 20-29 can visit the company's travel in Your 20s website and complete a short questionnaire answering the following questions: "What is the trip you most want to take before you turn 30 and why?" and, "If you win, how will you decide where to go every year?" Lastly, entrants need to answer the question, "Would you rather wake up in a foreign country without your wallet or wake up without your passport and phone? Why?"

Entries will be judged by their creativity, originality, quality, and fit to the theme. Submissions will be accepted from Feb. 22 through March 13. The winner will receive $5,000 a year to travel, meaning the total prize could range from $5,000 to $50,000 depending on the winner's age.