Take a Dream Ski Trip to Canada This Winter for $169 Round-trip

Want to spend winter tackling the groomed runs of Whistler in British Columbia? Thanks to a flurry of flight deals, you can now book this dream ski trip for $169 round-trip.

According to Scott’s Cheap Flights, which first reported the sale Tuesday night, travelers can score deals to a handful of cities in western Canada from all over the United States.

Flights to Calgary (the gateway to the ski resorts at Banff and Lake Louise) start at $226 round-trip from San Diego, while tickets to Edmonton are on sale for $221 from Santa Ana. Meanwhile, Vancouver — the closest major city to Whistler — has flights from $169 from Seattle.

If a rugged island getaway is more your speed, flights to Victoria, on Vancouver Island, start at $163 round-trip, also from Seattle.

While the cheapest tickets are available on flights departing from the West Coast, there are plenty of affordable flights from the East Coast, too.

New Yorkers can get $287 round-trip seats to Edmonton (one of the hottest places to travel in 2018) while Boston-based travelers can visit any one of these Canadian cities for flights starting at $279 round-trip.

Ticket availability varies by route, but cheap seats can generally be found between January and May, with some itineraries on sale as late in the year as October.